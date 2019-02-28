The World's Fastest In-Memory Database is Now Available on Amazon Web Services with 24/7 Enterprise Support

Exasol today announced the immediate availability of its analytic database as an enterprise-grade pay-as-you-go service on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new service offers businesses easy native deployment of the world's fastest and most flexible cloud data warehouse and data analytics solution on AWS.

AWS Marketplace customers can now choose from pre-built Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) to build an optimal data analysis infrastructure that fully exploits Exasol's market-leading performance. For example, to accelerate analysis of large complex datasets, or to enable self-service reporting as a central repository for structured and unstructured sources.

"Building a modern data infrastructure is essential for data-driven decision making, but it doesn't have to be difficult or expensive," said Jens Graupmann, vice president of product management, Exasol. "Deploying Exasol through AWS Marketplace is an attractive proposition businesses can scale up their data analytics infrastructure with cost effective 'no surprises' pricing."

AWS Marketplace customers can easily resize instances or add nodes to their AWS deployment, and Exasol's Massively Parallel Processing (MPP) database will self-tune the resulting cluster to automatically deliver near-linear performance gains. An Exasol data warehouse provides unparalleled performance from 10GB 100TB or more, enabling business intelligence (BI) teams to analyze data with SQL and BI tools and data science teams to process the same data with user defined functions (UDFs) concurrently.

Using the AWS service, customers can deploy Exasol clusters of any size to optimize cost and performance and combine them with their on-premises servers to meet their data governance requirements. Exasol is also easily integrated with Hadoop and Spark data infrastructure, augmenting existing data lakes and big data projects to cost effectively derive value from existing corporate data sources.

In the Forrester Wave: Cloud Data Warehouse Q4 2018 report, Exasol was named a Contender in recognition of its strong current offerings and market strategy. Its flexible architecture connects existing data sources, enabling data analysts with SQL-powered business intelligence tools and data scientists using R, Python, Lua or Java to work simultaneously from a central repository.

Exasol was previously available through AWS with community support for evaluation purposes and developers. The newest product on the AWS Marketplace, Exasol Analytics Database (Enterprise Support, PAYG), includes enterprise-grade 24x365 support. Fully managed solutions are also available. For more information on how to get started with Exasol on Amazon Web Services, go to: www.exasol.com/insights/cloud.

Exasol is the future of data analytics. Its unique development team have combined cutting-edge innovation and unrivalled know-how to create the world's fastest data analytics platform, designed to give users the power, flexibility and scalability to meet the demands of an organization's long-term data strategy.

