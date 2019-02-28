Adding European recognition to consecutive North American wins

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced that it has won A-Team's TradingTech Insight (TTI) Europe Award for Best High Performance Market Access Solution. The award was presented at a ceremony in London last night following its TradingTech Summit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005564/en/

The TTI Europe awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.

Vela's execution gateways are a software-based market access solution providing a normalised interface to trade on global markets across all regions and asset classes. The gateways provide fast, scalable and reliable order and quote management for all forms of electronic trading systems.

Vela's Direct Market Access (DMA) platform offers normalised order entry, pre-trade risk, drop copy, full risk management and normalised market data, supported by a strong clearing member ecosystem. Built on Vela's execution gateway technology, this high-performant and scalable platform provides ultra-low latency and fully-normalised access to all the major listed derivatives venues for buy-side and sell-side firms. In addition, the multi-asset DMA platform is supporting a growing number of global trading destinations in the Fixed Income markets.

Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the TTI Europe Awards, commented, "These awards are decided by a vote of senior trading technology executives and have been designed to acknowledge excellence in trading technology." Adding, "Congratulations to the team at Vela for being named as the Best High Performance Market Access Solution in European markets, adding to their successes in our North American Awards in the last few years."

"At Vela, our mission is to simplify electronic trading," said Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations at Vela. Adding, "Financial institutions are under constant pressures to reduce costs whilst looking for ways to access global liquidity with technology solutions that support multi-asset and low-touch trading. They are steering away from generic and bundled systems and instead opting for modular solutions that allow them to build and buy. We're excited to secure another win for our high-performance market access capabilities, having won for Best DMA platform at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards just a few short weeks ago. Being recognised in A-Team's TradingTech Insight Europe awards further demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative products and world-class expertise. We thank A-Team Group for the recognition and the trading community for voting for us."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered "as-a-Service" from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005564/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group for Vela

Email: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

Tel: +44 7974 937970