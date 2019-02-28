Canopy Growth Deal Could Open Global Retail Pot MarketCanopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) reported stellar third-quarter results on February 14, setting the hearts of cannabis bulls aflutter. Since then, the company has given marijuana investors ever more reason to cheer.Canopy Growth announced that it will be working with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCTF, TSE:ATD), which has a global footprint of 16,000 convenience stores (including 7,800 in the U.S.), to launch a premium cannabis brand. This new strategic partnership could open up the door to global cannabis stores and be a massive first-to-market win for Canopy Growth.Canopy.

