Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Inc. Forms Medical Advisory Board - Distinguished Medical and Healthcare Experts Join Full Alliance Team

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ('Full Alliance Group' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the formation of its Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, 'We expect the next several months to be extremely exciting and productive for Full Alliance Group as we move to rapidly accelerate our operations in the healthcare and medical sectors. The formation of a Medical Advisory Board will provide us with access to additional experienced professionals and proven leaders that can offer invaluable guidance to the Company and its subsidiaries as we continue to execute our business plans.'

First to join Full Alliance Group's Advisory Board are three American medical professionals; Dr. Samedyar (Sam) Durrani, Dr. Catherine Collins, and Dr. Joseph R. Purita.

Samedyar (Sam) Durrani, MD, born and raised in the Midwest, is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed his residency training in general surgery at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Currently based in the Phoenix, Arizona, area since 2010, he established Desert Surgical Specialists, a general surgery practice with a special focus in pancreatic surgery, endocrine surgery, oncologic surgery, and advanced techniques in hernia repair. Dr. Durrani also provides trauma surgery coverage for various hospitals in his area. Dr. Durrani has hospital privileges at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, Deer Valley Medical Center, and John C Lincoln Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Christine Collins, MD, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. A graduate of the USC School of Medicine, Beverly Hills gynecologist Christine Collins has been an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for over 20 years, where she also completed her residency training. Dr. Collins was awarded the prestigious ARCS scholarship while in medical school and also merited status as a Dean's Scholar upon graduation. Though she is a traditional GYN, she values the holistic side of medicine and proudly offers this underappreciated route of treatment to the valued patients of her private practice. Dr. Collins is also board certified in anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

Joseph Purita, MD, a regenerative medicine pioneer in the use of stem cell and PRP therapy for orthopedic conditions, graduated from Georgetown University Medical School and served his surgical internship at the University of Florida Medical Center. Following completion of his orthopedic surgery residency at University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he served as the Chief Administrative Resident, Dr. Purita joined the Boca Raton Orthopedic Group in 1981. Dr. Purita is a founding member of the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine and is certified by several organizations, including the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, American College of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Board of Pain Management, and American Board of Regenerative Medicine. In 2014, Dr. Purita was named one of U.S. News & World Report's 'Top Doctors' by the physicians at Doximity, a U.S. healthcare professional network with over 1 million members.

Dr. Volpp concluded, 'We are honored to have Drs. Durrani, Collins, and Purita as the first members of the Full Alliance Group Medical Advisory Board. Their extensive knowledge of medicine, patient care, and healthcare business operations will be a great benefit to the Company and its shareholders going forward.'

Full Alliance Group anticipates appointing additional members to the Medical Advisory Board over the next several weeks which should further enhance management's ability to direct the future growth of the Company.

Sincerely,

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp

President & CEO / Director

Full Alliance Group Inc.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals.

For additional information, visit www.fullalliance.com

Contact: ir@fullalliance.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: 'expect', 'goals', 'could', 'plans', 'believe', 'continue', 'may', 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537379/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-Forms-Medical-Advisory-Board--Distinguished-Medical-and-Healthcare-Experts-Join-Full-Alliance-Team