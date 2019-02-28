Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO Launches VIP Program for Food and Beverage Manufacturers

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the launch of the VIP Buying Team Program for this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The VIP Program is intended to facilitate attendance for groups of five attendees or more and help food processing companies take advantage of the extensive resources that PROCESS EXPO and its exhibitors have to offer.

"PROCESS EXPO is an event where business gets done and the VIP Program was designed to help our customers that bring their teams to the show, achieve just that," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "The VIP Program provides our valued customers with complimentary registration for the entire team, speeds their access onto the show floor, private meeting space to meet with colleagues or vendors, and an exclusive VIP lounge complete with refreshments throughout the day for those wishing to take a short break from their time visiting exhibitors."

"Invitations to the VIP Program have just started being sent out in February and we have already received commitments from the first ten companies," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "There is no 'catch' to this program. The processors that come to PROCESS EXPO know the value in attending and seeing the wide variety of equipment that provide solutions across all industry segments and sitting down with the experts that can come up with a solution tailor-made for their business. The VIP Program is meant to make it easier for these companies to bring even more of their people to have a seat at the table."

Any food or beverage processing company looking to bring at least five people is eligible for the VIP Buying Team Program. Anyone interested in more information regarding this program or to sign up for it, contact Andy Drennan at adrennan@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1201.

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

###

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

