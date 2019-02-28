Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Presents the Next Generations in Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the European Society of Radiology, February 28, 2019

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Healthcare is presenting next levels of diagnostic imaging solutions: the new CT scan, the SCENARIA View, the new high field MRI system, the ECHELON Smart Plus, and SynergyDrive suite at European Society of Radiology (ECR), Vienna, AustriaFebruary 28, 2019.

SCENARIA View is an all new design that raises the bar for versatility and affordability in the CT industry's largest market of 64/128-slice CT's. The SCENARIA View enhances patient comfort with an open design allowing to both accommodate the largest of patients and precise clinical targeting to feature high dose reduction. The broad range of choices for clinical applications will meet the individual provider's needs as well.

ECHELON Smart Plus is a next level 1.5T conventional superconductive MRI system, featuring state-of-the-art technology and enhanced productivity with uncompromised diagnostic value. Echelon Smart Plus also enhances patient comfort featuring very quiet examination, as well as professionals needs with Hitachi's latest SynergyDrive technologies.

SynergyDrive represents comprehensive hardware and software that is designed to streamline operations for examinations for MRI, and CT modalities. It comprehensively addresses the bottlenecks in the MRI and CT scanning process from start to finish - from patient registration to post-processing and image sharing. It gives value to radiologists, technologists, department administrators and most of all to patients.

Mr. Jean-Luc Budillon, President and COO of Hitachi Medical Systems Europe: "SCENARIA View changes the view of CT examinations. It combines all of Hitachi's experience and expertise in a remarkable new product providing an unmatched combination of speed, comfort and quality. ECHELON Smart Plus consistently falls in Hitachi social innovation with its new workflow concepts designed for efficient and simple operations of coil setting, patient positioning and high speed, high clinical value imaging. I invite all ECR attendees to step up and admire the new human centered design in CT and MRI."

