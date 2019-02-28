Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to Address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Media Advisory Issued February 28, 2019

Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on March 7, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. ET.



Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).

Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).



Replay



An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.



Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &

Corporate Communications

212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)



Media Contact:

Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager

423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)













This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

