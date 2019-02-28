sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

92,00 Euro		-0,33
-0,36 %
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,29
92,34
16:39
92,30
92,35
16:39
28.02.2019 | 16:17
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to Address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Media Advisory Issued February 28, 2019

Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on March 7, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).


Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)






This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)