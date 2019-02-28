Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in solar solutions for the commercial and industrial sectors, is pleased to announce the completion of several project milestones in its key markets.

United States

The 505 Carroll St. project, the first community solar project developed in New York City, commenced energy production earlier this month after receiving permission to operate at the end of 2018. The 106kW system, where UGE was responsible for the development, engineering, and installation, will produce 127,000 kWh per year, offsetting the CO2 equivalent of driving approximately 220,000 miles. This project sets the tone for UGE being an active participant in the New York community solar market, an opportunity that UGE expects to grow rapidly in coming years.

In Maryland, UGE provided engineering and project management expertise to help a technology solutions client reach commercial operation for two ground mount solar projects totaling 4.6MW. UGE was brought in to help the project owner successfully reach this milestone within a tight 2018 timeline.

Canada

UGE reached the substantial completion milestone on the next five sites in its Peterborough portfolio over the last two months. Work completed includes full turnkey EPC services from engineering through construction and commissioning. The portfolio, totaling 9MW across 15 sites, is expected to be fully operational later this spring.

Philippines

Robin Toys, a premium manufacturer of toys in the Philippines, saw its 500kW solar project reach final completion. The system offsets over 650,000 kWh of electricity, reducing Robin Toys' operating expenses through a cheaper rate of electricity.

Other Markets

UGE has completed more than 30 engineering packages for projects in Nigeria for its Canadian-based solar developer client. The projects are for schools and hospitals, representing a terrific and meaningful social impact story in a region with limited and expensive electricity.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of the electrification of the under-serviced continent of Africa. These projects aren't just about fighting climate change and improving the bottom line for system owners; we are changing lives and the direction of a country," said Erik Coverdale, Director of Engineering at UGE. "As UGE expands and brings its solar expertise to new markets, we open up new possibilities for more communities worldwide to benefit from solar."

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and long-term economic benefit. With over 375 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

