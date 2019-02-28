Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Sale of Bowery project completed 28-Feb-2019 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 28 February 2019 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Sale of Bowery project completed Further to the announcement on 29 March 2018, the Company is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction with regards to the sale of its holding in the CitizenM hotel on Bowery street to its partner CitizenM. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Sale of Bowery project completed Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YTAVAMOFRG [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...) End of Announcement EQS News Service 782447 28-Feb-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6ce1169f61d86dfde892e5c0b4142843&application_id=782447&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

