Edison Investment Research - Oil & gas - Vermilion Energy: Vermilion has reported Q418 FFO of C$222.3m, 6.7% ahead of consensus C$208.3m and in line with our estimate of C$222.2m. At 101.6kboed, production was 2.7% ahead of our forecasts, with FFO/share 1.1% ahead at C$1.46/share. Guidance for 2019 production of 101-106kboed (with the mid-point implying 19% y-o-y growth) and the capex budget of C$530m remain unchanged. ROCE in 2018 was 9% compared to a five-year average of 4%. Our last published valuation was C$54.5/share, based on a blend of FY19 P/CF, EV/EBIDAX and multiple of FCF plus five-year NAV growth.ISIN: CA9237251058

