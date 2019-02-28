Sunborn London Oyj: HALF YEAR REPORT FOR JULY - DECEMBER 2018

Sunborn London Oyj

28 February 2019 at 16:00

This is a summary of the July - December 2018 half year report.



SUNBORN LONDON OYJ HALF YEAR REPORT 1 July - 31 December 2018



Key Figures

EUR thousand 1 Jul - 31 Dec 2018 1 Jul - 31 Dec 2017 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2017 Rental income 1 450 1 445 2 913 2 941 Operating profit 633 615 1 324 1 253 Investment property (yacht hotel) 39 412 40 917 39 412 40 917 Total Equity 30 184 31 431 30 184 31 431 Borrowings 30 297 30 722 30 297 30 722



Financial summary 1 July - 31 December 2018

Rental Income for the reporting period was 1.45 M€ (1.45 M€).

Operating costs are in line with comparable reporting period.

Fair value of the yacht hotel as at 31 December 2018 was approximates 41 M€. The volatility in the fair value is mainly due to fluctuation of the GBP/EUR exchange rate.



Business environment

No significant changes in business environment.



Estimate future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Sunborn London Oyj

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, hans.niemi@sunborn.com



Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, niina.stade@sunborn.com





Sunborn Group in brief

Sunborn is over 40 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.

Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

www.sunborn.com



