Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.02.2019 | 17:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sunborn London Oyj: HALF YEAR REPORT FOR JULY - DECEMBER 2018

Sunborn London Oyj

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

28 February 2019 at 16:00

This is a summary of the July - December 2018 half year report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.sunborn.com/press/

SUNBORN LONDON OYJ HALF YEAR REPORT 1 July - 31 December 2018

Key Figures

EUR thousand1 Jul - 31 Dec 20181 Jul - 31 Dec 20171 Jan - 31 Dec 20181 Jan - 31 Dec 2017
Rental income1 4501 4452 9132 941
Operating profit6336151 3241 253
Investment property (yacht hotel) 39 41240 91739 41240 917
Total Equity30 18431 43130 18431 431
Borrowings30 29730 72230 29730 722


Financial summary 1 July - 31 December 2018
Rental Income for the reporting period was 1.45 M€ (1.45 M€).
Operating costs are in line with comparable reporting period.
Fair value of the yacht hotel as at 31 December 2018 was approximates 41 M€. The volatility in the fair value is mainly due to fluctuation of the GBP/EUR exchange rate.


Business environment
No significant changes in business environment.


Estimate future development
The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Sunborn London Oyj
Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, hans.niemi@sunborn.com

Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, niina.stade@sunborn.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
www.sunborn.com/press/


Sunborn Group in brief
Sunborn is over 40 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.
Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

www.sunborn.com

