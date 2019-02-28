Schneider Electric to Showcase its latest EcoStruxure Ready Innovations at Data Centre World, 2019

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- See the new EcoStruxure Ready 3-Phase UPS with 99% on-line efficiency and li-ion battery options

- Explore the award-winning HyperPod, rack ready system for fast IT deployments

- Learn about AI, Liquid Cooling, Edge Computing, 5G and Digital Transformation with James Simonelli, Senior Vice President (SVP) Emerging Businesses, keynote on March 12th

- Evaluate Liquid cooling with our on-site demo and speak with our cooling experts

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced it will be showcasing two new EcoStruxure Ready and industry-leading physical infrastructure solutions at Data Centre World London 2019.

The first to be launched during the show is an innovative new UPS solution for small data centre and edge computing environments, enabling customers to increase resilience, drive energy efficiency and minimise downtime from critical power issues. Live demonstrations of the solution will be available on stand D630.

During the course of the event, which takes place on the 12th and 13th March at Excel London, the company will also showcase an on-site demo of a liquid cooling solution and will unveil live demonstrations of their award-winning HyperPod architecture. This will be the first time that HyperPod is available in its physical form at a UK event.

HyperPod is a rack ready system is designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks and is the only solution of it's kind available in the market today. Its innovative pod architecture is engineered to support all of today's rack types, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment. It enables pre-populated IT racks to be rolled into place, which significantly reduces the complexity and installation time associated with traditional infrastructure deployments.

"At Data Centre World Schneider Electric will explore critical innovation within edge computing, AI, and the highly anticipated emergence of 5G," said Marc Garner, Vice President, IT Division, UK and Ireland. "Data centres have become the backbone of today's smart and IoT enabled world, a transformational driver for businesses. As more companies adapt to this distributed ecosystem, it presents key challenges for owners and operators - especially those utilising compute intensive applications such as AVI and Blockchain."

James Simonelli, Senior Vice President (SVP) Emerging Businesses will be discussing 'The Digital Transformation of Data Centres' on the 12th March at 11:15am. Taking place in the Data Centres of The Future Theatre, the session will explore how today's hybrid IT requirements have evolved via the adoption of new technologies including liquid cooling, micro data centres, prefabrication and cloud-based management software. What are the key considerations in this growing and complex environment, and how can companies become ready for the imminent arrival of ultra fast, low latency 5G networks.

Other components of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Data Centers architecture will also be available for demonstration during the event. They include EcoStruxure Ready micro data centre solutions, PDU with customisation capability, Lithium-ion UPS, InRow cooling and the companies industry-leading Cloud-based software, EcoStruxure IT Expert.

EcoStruxure for Data Centers is part of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric open, interoperable, IoT- enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers.

EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

To find out more about Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Ready solutions portfolio, please join us at stand D630 during Data Centre World London on the 12th and 13th March 2019.

To secure an interview with James Simonelli, SVP Emerging Businesses please contact rflashman@spacomms.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. schneider-electric.com

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

Related resources:

White Paper No 231, "FAQs for Using Lithium-ion Batteries with a UPS"

White Paper No 263, "Analysis of How Data Center Pod Frames Reduce Cost and Accelerate IT Rack Deployments"

White Paper No 225, "The Drivers and Benefits of Edge Computing"

APC by Schneider Electric UK Blog

HyperPod - The backbone of your data centre

Hashtags: #EcoStruxure IoT APC EdgeComputing Datacentre UPS AI

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

Instagram

Blog