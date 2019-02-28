Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the role of social media analytics in improving customer engagement and marketing performance. This article highlights the impact that social media analytics solutions can have on businesses. It also gives an overview of how social media analytics can help businesses in mining customer sentiment to improve marketing performance and customer service activities.

Social media analytics helps organizations in collecting and interpreting online conversation, making it easier to separate valuable inputs. Social media analytics tools are also helpful in crawling most social media channels and social networks. Additionally, it aids in gathering data from social media websites and analyzing that data to facilitate better business decisions.

Benefits of social media analytics:

Helps to understand your audience

Social media analytics has the potential to help businesses understand their audience using social data. This can help in examining your previous posts and can also assist you in finding the best time to share the content as timing is an important part of social media marketing. If you want your social posts to drive more engagement, sales, and traffic, you need to post when your audience is online and at their highest level of alertness.

Guide you to understand your competitors

One of the most important benefits of social media analytics is that it helps in analyzing competitors. Social media competitor analysis makes it easy for you to eliminate mistakes that your competitors are making and focus mostly on techniques that yield maximum results. There are many social media analytics tools that can help you see the traffic percentage your site receives from various social networks.

Assists in producing better content

By tracking your social media networks, you can fairly analyze the content that drives the best results. Social media analytics also helps in figuring out the best performing content. Additionally, it can help in examining most shared and viewed content, time spent on each of them and sales driven by them.

