Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" -- CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump communicating via Bluetooth with a locked-down Android smartphone, informs its shareholders and the financial community that the Combined General Meeting of Cellnovo Group shareholders held on February 28, 2019 was able to validly deliberate, the quorum having been largely reached.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders adopted all resolutions supported by the Board of Directors.

Cellnovo wishes to thank all shareholders present, represented or voting by mail for their commitment and support.

The minutes of the Combined General Meeting of February 28, 2019 will be available, by the statutory deadline, on the Company's website under the heading Investors General Meetings.

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo's insulin delivery system comprises a discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth Low Energy with a locked-down Android smartphone. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient's status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV)

