A market positioning strategy provides an outline of what businesses must do in order to effectively market their products and services to a group of target customers. The primary objective of having a market positioning strategy in place is to establish brand identity and change the consumer's brand image in the desired manner. It ideally encompasses advertising, branding, promotion, pricing, product development, and sales and distribution.

How to create a winning market positioning strategy

Determine the USP

Unique selling proposition (USP) sets a brand or its products apart from their counterparts in the market. Companies must compare and contrast the differences in their offering with that of the competitors in the market to identify what sets their brand apart from the others. Increased emphasis should be given to the strengths and how they can be leveraged to exploit the available opportunities.

Identify current market position

Analyze and identify the company's current market position. This determines where the company stands in the market and the changes that are necessary in their current market positioning strategy. Here, decision-makers of the business can also determine how the new positioning strategies will be beneficial in setting the company apart from their counterparts in the market.

Competitor positioning analysis

Businesses must analyze the current conditions in the marketplace and the amount of influence that each player in the market can place on each other. This gives a better picture of who the company is competing against in the market and what their key strategies are.

SWOT analysis

Once the company has identified what their brand stands for and how they are different from competitors, the next step is to evaluate the market conditions, other opportunities, and threats in the market. This way the company has to decide how they wish to position themselves in the market.

