Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 26 February 2019, AXA Investment Managers S.A. notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 26 February 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: 22 February 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

AXA Investment Managers S.A. Tour Majunga, 6 Place de la pyramide, 92908 Paris, la Défense, Cedex

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights % of voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities AXA Investment Managers S.A. 2,053,236 3.02%* 2,457,924 2.98% Total 2,457,924 0 2.98% 0.00%

*Based on 68,055,555 shares as at 17 September 2014

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,457,924 2.98%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

AXA Investment Managers SA is a holding company within the AXA group which holds management and investment service companies which provide management services to third parties. All the management and investment service companies, which are subsidiaries of AXA Investment Managers S.A., on behalf of whom this statement is made, operate independently of any other entity within the AXA group, pursuant to the conditions provided in article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

