Flow Traders NV: Flow Traders completes 2018 employee equity participation plan

FLOW TRADERS COMPLETES 2018 EMPLOYEE EQUITY PARTICIPATION PLAN



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces that Flow Traders has completed its employee equity participation program (FCIP) over 2018, as announced during the release of the 2018 annual results. In total, employees of Flow Traders have invested €9.2 million in Flow Traders shares in the 2018 FCIP plan.

To this end, 0.8% of the total outstanding shares has been invested in the 2018 FCIP plan. Shares were bought in the period between 8 February and 22 February 2019 at an average price of €25.48.

Dennis Dijkstra, Co-CEO of Flow Traders: "Flow Traders' philosophy has always been about aligning employee interest with its other stakeholders. We encourage our employees to have skin in the game and incentivise them to buy shares in the company through our employee equity participation program or FCIP. These shares are bought in the open market. The incentive is part of the existing variable compensation and is deferred over 5 years. We conduct this program once a year, after the release of the full year results. Last year, we conducted this program for the first time. The participation rate amongst our employees was high in 2017 and again over 90% this year. We are proud to have created this culture within our firm and will continue to build on the confidence our employees are showing."

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). We provide continuous liquidity in financial markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions. Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent securities markets. We provide liquidity in over 6,500 ETP listings across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to over 161 trading venues in 40 countries around the world. Flow Traders is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, New York and Singapore, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .





