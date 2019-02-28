Regulatory News:

Following the binding offer received on October 19th, 2018 from Equistone Partners Europe, Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces that its 100%-owned subsidiary Groupe Go Sport completed today the disposal of the whole business of Courir for an equity value of €283m.

Groupe Go Sport (data as of December 2018)

Subsidiary of Rallye, Groupe Go Sport is the shareholder of Go Sport France and Go Sport Poland.

About Groupe Go Sport

GO Sport is a sporting multi-specialist who supports athletes to reach their goals, by offering the good equipment, the good advice and the good service. Founded in the heart of the Alps following the Winter Olympic Games in the late 1970s, GO Sport operates 251 stores in France (of which 162 affiliates) and 77 abroad (of which 32 in Poland).

For more information on GO Sport: www.go-sport.fr

About Courir

With 251 stores in France (of which 63 affiliates) and 34 abroad (of which 4 in Spain), Courir imposed itself as the frontrunner of the sneaker fashion in France, especially among women and 15-25 years old.

For more information on Courir: www.courir.com

About Equistone Partners Europe

Equistone is an independent investment firm wholly-owned and managed by its executives. The company is one of Europe's leading investors in mid-market buyouts with a strong, consistent track record spanning over 30 years, with more than 400 transactions completed in this period. Equistone has a strong focus on change of ownership deals and aims to invest between €30m and €150m of equity in businesses with enterprise values of between €50m and €500m. The company has a team of over 35 investment professionals operating across France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, investing as a strategic partner alongside management teams. Equistone is currently investing its sixth buyout fund, which held a final closing at its €2.8bn hard cap in March 2018.

Equistone is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Further information can be found at www.equistonepe.com

For more information, please consult the company's website:

www.rallye.fr

