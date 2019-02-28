Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 21, 2019 to February 27, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 21.02.2019 134,944 49.5473 6,686,116 XPAR 21.02.2019 17,927 49.5544 888,362 BATE 21.02.2019 48,947 49.5536 2,425,501 CHIX 21.02.2019 TRQX 22.02.2019 165,944 49.8198 8,267,291 XPAR 22.02.2019 17,330 49.9399 865,459 BATE 22.02.2019 46,724 49.9449 2,333,626 CHIX 22.02.2019 TRQX 25.02.2019 213,594 49.7836 10,633,478 XPAR 25.02.2019 24,449 49.8282 1,218,249 BATE 25.02.2019 87,366 49.7957 4,350,449 CHIX 25.02.2019 TRQX 26.02.2019 168,950 49.4609 8,356,423 XPAR 26.02.2019 18,923 49.4766 936,246 BATE 26.02.2019 62,535 49.4639 3,093,224 CHIX 26.02.2019 TRQX 27.02.2019 124,569 50.0154 6,230,370 XPAR 27.02.2019 19,071 50.0080 953,702 BATE 27.02.2019 56,313 50.0046 2,815,908 CHIX 27.02.2019 TRQX Total 1,207,586 49.7310 60,054,405

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

