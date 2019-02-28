Sunborn Finance Oyj: Quarterly Report, Q4 2018

Sunborn Finance Oyj
|Key Figures Issuer Sunborn Finance Oyj
|EUR thousand
|1 Oct - 31 Dec
2018
|1 Jan - 31 Dec
2018
|Rental income
|834
|3 338
|EBITDA
|745
|2 833
|Investment Property(Spa Hotels)
|63 500
|Total Equity
|7 676
|Borrowings
|48 782
Chief Executive Director
Sunborn Finance Oy results for Q4 reached our budgeted income and cost targets. The
revenue and profitability for the financial year is largely in line with 2017 despite major renovation
works being conducted in Naantali. The upgraded facilities have been for most parts finalized in
2018 and will positively impact ADR, occupancy and ratings of the hotels.
Sunborn Finance Oyj Financial summary 1 January 2018 - 31 December 2018
Sunborn Finance receives lease income from the operator. Lease income 1/2018 - 12/2018
was 3,338 M€. The other services income refers to personnel costs for facility services and
is a cost/income neutral line item. The value of the Spa hotels is at Naantali Spa 54 M€ and at
Ruissalo Spa 28,5 M€ (1/3 in Sunborn Finance assets) according the valuation reports.
Sunborn Finance Oyj
Board of Directors
Sunborn Group in brief
Sunborn is over 40 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.
Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.
www.sunborn.com
