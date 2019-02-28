National Sign Company Kieffer | Starlite Launches Redesigned Website

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Leading national manufacturer and signage consultant Kieffer | Starlite recently announced the launch of its freshly revamped website, KiefferStarlite.com. The website now features a more simplified design as well as more streamlined content, including content regarding the company's recent expansion in the Southeast, with its acquisition of Burton Signworks.

The new website provides regular updates as well as news regarding company products, accomplishments, events, and case studies that include projects completed by Kieffer | Starlite, in addition to the new acquisition in Charlotte. "We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers, clients, and visitors who are looking to understand more about the products and services we offer," said Kieffer | Starlite President Kevin Hofert. "We are excited to represent all of our locations and manufacturing facilities via one website, and showcase the work each location produces."

Kieffer | Starlite is a national sign company specializing in manufacturing, design, service, and installation. The company has supplied clients across the country since 1956, with Starlite Signs being founded in 1956 and Kieffer & Co. being founded in 1959. Years later, in 2016, after identifying synergies and opportunities for growth, the companies merged to become Kieffer | Starlite, resulting in increased capabilities in manufacturing and sign solutions on both a national and global scale. 2018 saw the company acquire Burton Signworks, adding another 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space to the company's assets, as well providing better value to its customers. Those looking for more information on the company may view their Facebook page.

"Whether you require a sign for new construction or an upgrade to an existing structure, Kieffer | Starlite can manage your entire project from design to installation," the company asserted. "As a leading national sign company, we offer comprehensive solutions across all markets. From retail signs to restaurant signs, our team provides the most cost-effective solution to promote your brand, image, and message." The company provides a wide range of services to meet the needs of any signage and branding project. "We are your single source partner for all your signage needs," said the company. With a team of experienced designers, project managers, engineers, installers, consultants and more, the company offers consistent, reliable service to its clients.

Furthermore, the team pays close attention to the fine details of a project to ensure that it is completed according to the specifications provided. The team has years of experience in project management, viewing obstacles as part of the process to a complete installation. "Part of our success is in understanding the logistics, and often barriers, for signage and identity solutions," said the company. "These details take active management to keep the project on track to create the best possible outcome for exterior signage and branding solutions." Clients can expect an in-depth understanding of signage and rebranding, clear communication regarding the project, the ability to troubleshoot and solve any problems, and a strong focus on keeping the project within budget and on schedule from the Kieffer | Starlite team.

Once the sign has been designed and manufactured, it is handed over to the company's experienced installation department. "Installation is one of the most critical aspects of the project," noted Kieffer | Starlite. "From ensuring all logistics are covered to having the right access and equipment to complete the job, our team has the expertise to complete the most challenging installs."

In the years following the completion of a project, Kieffer | Starlite's service team will help with maintenance and repairs. The company states that, "Our service department has the capabilities required to perform a large range of different service requests, whether it be servicing high-rise building signage in the city or performing maintenance on small directional signs on your local healthcare campus. Our service department has an extensive network of sign technicians across the country, with the equipment needed to accommodate any of your sign service and maintenance needs."

