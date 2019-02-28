2018 consolidated revenue of €65 million, representing growth of +112% vs. 2017

2018 EBITDA expected to be higher than company's expectations

Confirmation of the 2020 objectives: €200 million revenue and 10% EBITDA margin

Regulatory News:

2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high-performance servers, today announced its consolidated revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Alain Wilmouth, Co-Founder and Chairman and CEO of 2CRSI said: "I am very proud of the many commercial successes achieved thanks to our products, in particular the Octopus, which have enabled us to more than double our sales. We have also been able to generate this strong growth while paying particular attention to our margins. However, the end of the year was marked by component delivery delays and invoicing delays in 2019. The beginning of the year is very dynamic, giving us good visibility on embedded growth and allowing us to confirm our 2020 objectives."

At 31st December 2018, 2CRSI's revenue amounted to €65 million (non-audited), a strong increase (+112%) compared to 31 December 2017.

The volume of international deliveries is increasing sharply and now represents 56% of sales compared to 29% in 2017.

In a context of restrictive supplies of electronic components, the Group has chosen to focus on its historical customers and to increase its margin level in order to anticipate an EBITDA higher than the 2018 expectations.

On the back of the positive orientation of the activity, 2CRSI confirms its 2020 business plan with the objective of achieving a turnover of €200 million and an EBITDA margin of at least 10% by this time.

Next financial publication: Tuesday 26 March 2019 (after market close)

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2018, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €65m, an increase of 112%. It currently employs more than 140 persons.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005825/en/

Contacts:

2CRSI

Emmanuel Ruffenach

Deputy CEO

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)1 68 41 10 60

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean Mathilde Bohin

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98