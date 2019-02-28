Life Cycle Analysis Results Shared by Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is proud to share the results our 3rd party evaluated life cycle analysis (LCA). The Environmental Protection Agency defines LCA as a technique to assess the environmental aspects and potential impacts associated with a product. The assessment compiles "an inventory of relevant energy and material inputs and environmental releases" and evaluates "the potential environmental impacts associated with identified inputs and releases." An LCA goes beyond simply evaluating greenhouse gas emissions (i.e. a carbon footprint) to look at the complete impact of our products' manufacturing process on the environment.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals will use the results of this LCA to make more informed decisions in the continual process of reducing our total environmental footprint. Each one of our facilities adheres to an environmental policy that is an extension of Sekisui Chemical Group's Prominence in Environment philosophy. "We are engaged in our daily business activities with the aims of halting the deterioration of natural capital" by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, promoting the use of recycled resources, and decreasing impacts on ecosystems. For more information on Sekisui Specialty Chemical's site specific environmental policies and certifications, please visit the 'About Us' page on our company site. For more information on Sekisui Chemical Group's CSR policy, please visit their website.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

