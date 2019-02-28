Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenues for Q4 and the unaudited annual revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Revenues

In € 12/31/2018

(12 months) 12/31/2017

(12 months) Revenue 105,364 251,967 Of which: License 146 Services 98,734 251,821 Other sales 6,630

Revenue for Q4 2018

In € Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Revenues 10,244 21,816 73,304 Of which: License Services 3,614 21,816 73,304 Other sales 6,630

Activity and results

In total, Nanobiotix's revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to €10,244.

Most of the revenue generated by the company during this period came from services that Nanobiotix provided to its partners pursuant to its commercial agreements.

Overall, Nanobiotix's annual revenue in 2018 amounted to €105,364.

In October 2018, the positive results of phase II/III in Soft Tissue Sarcoma with NBTXR3 were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress. NBTXR3 is the first radiotherapy enhancer to demonstrate clinically meaningful benefits for patients with locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma compared to radiotherapy alone.

Furthermore, on October 16, 2018, Nanobiotix announced that it had received the first tranche disbursement of 16 million euros as a loan from European Investment Bank. Proceeds will be used to toward the development of NBTXR3 clinical trial in the head and neck cancers and will support Nanobiotix's European go-to-market strategy

2019 Financial agenda

Nanobiotix will announce its financial and operating results as follows:

March 15, 2019 2018 Annual results

April 11, 2019 Annual General Meeting, Paris, France

April 30, 2019 Revenue for Q1

July 19, 2019 Revenue for Q2

September 4, 2019 Half year results

October 25, 2019 Revenue for Q3

Breakdown of Nanobiotix's shareholding structure as of December 31, 2018

[Object Omitted]

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NanoXray, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005877/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Sarah Gaubert

Director, Communications Public Affairs

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com / contact@nanobiotix.com



Noël Kurdi

Director, Investor Relations

+1 (646) 241-4400

noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com / investors@nanobiotix.com



Media relations

France Springbok Consultants

Marina Rosoff

+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@springbok.fr



United States RooneyPartners

Marion Janic

+1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com