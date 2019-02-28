Frontier Lithium Inc.: Frontier Lithium Confirms High Grade Lithium on a Historical Showing on the PAK Lithium Project

Highlights:

- An historical LCT Pegmatite showing, referred to as the Pennock Lake showing was confirmed 30 km northwest of the PAK Lithium Deposit;

- The surface area of the showing pegmatite is minimum 30m by 16m;

- The outcrop consists entirely of spodumene and quartz intergrowth (SQUI) and lithium contents in a grab sample gave 4.41% Li2O;

- The results from electron microprobe work from spodumene in the western dikes and outcrop with an average of less than 0.1% Fe2O3, indicate similar Fe2O3 content as the PAK deposit.

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the confirmation of a historical showing of the Pennock Lake Pegmatite on the PAK Lithium Project ("The Project"), located 30 km north-west of the PAK deposit (Figure 1). The showing is an LCT (Lithium Cesium Tantalum) pegmatite intruding vertically into granitoids and metavolcanics. It was confirmed in the final days of a geological mapping program in late September 2018. It was originally described by L.D. Ayers (Ontario Geological Survey; Ayres et al., 1972) as "fine-grained spodumene….in a white pegmatite dike"

Figure 1: Location Map of the Pennock Lake Pegmatite showing historical showings. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Initial mapping and sampling indicate zones that appear similar to the Lower Intermediate Zone at the PAK Deposit. Aplite, feldspar and spodumene is common throughout the outcrop exposure. Grab sample from the north-west outcrop contain 4.41% Li2O.

The Company cautions that the grab sample result may not be indicative of the body being sampled.

Figure 2: The Pennock Lake Pegmatite outcrop was visited in September 2018. The outcrop's exposure is limited by vegetation but currently measures approximately 30 x 16 m and consists entirely of spodumene + quartz intergrowth (SQUI). (To view the full-size image please click here (left) and here (right))

Limited EMP (electron microprobe) work was completed on spodumene from polished thin sections from one grab sample collected at the pegmatite outcrop. The results indicate similar Na2O and Al2O3 content for spodumene as the PAK Deposit. The iron oxide (Fe2O3) content of spodumene from this initial work averages less than 0.10%, which is similar to high-purity spodumene at the PAK Deposit (Figure 3). More work will be completed on the impurity assessment as the pegmatite zonations become better understood.

Figure 3: Results of electron microprobe of spodumene from the Pennock Lake Pegmatite show mean Fe2O3 contents less than 0.1 wt.% Fe2O3. Results are compared to initial Spark pegmatite analyses and those at PAK (UIZ - Upper Intermediate Zone; LIZ - Lower Intermediate Zone) (To view the full-size image, please click here)

"The Pennock Lake showing highlights the potential of the Electric Avenue." stated Trevor Walker, President and CEO. ""The west dike exposure is very consistent and appears very similar to the PAK deposit given it's high grade and low iron properties. We will be expedient with our assessment of the showing because we see the leverage it represents for the further de-risking it provides to the development of the PAK Lithium Project".

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, grab samples are collected from outcrop using a rock hammer to best represent the site. The samples are described, placed into a poly sample bag with a numbered sample tag and then shipped to the assay lab for quantitative multi-element analysis.

All samples were assayed by AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT"), an ISO accredited laboratory in Mississauga, Ontario. Sample blanks along with tantalum, lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company and have the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. Frontier is implementing a phased approach to development for becoming a producer of technical grade lithium concentrates required to produce premium glass/ceramics as well as supplying a by-product of chemical grade concentrates for the production of lithium chemicals required for the burgeoning lithium battery industry.

Frontier's goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. The deposit boasts its lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene and is analogous to the Greenbushes' Deposit in SW Australia, which supplies approximately 40% of the world's lithium demands. Frontier has recently discovered a new LCT Pegmatite showing that is called the Spark, which at surface has displayed a channel cut with similar grade and composition to PAK Lithium Deposit. The surface exposure is at least 2 times larger than the PAK pegmatite which widths greater than 100m and a strike length of more than 300m.

Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li2O), if available, to avoid inferior lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds.

The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management is working towards developing a viable operation. The Company has completed a pre-feasibility study to assess the economic viability and technical feasibility of producing lithium concentrates.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite and located on Ontario's Electric Avenue. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.

Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite, Spark pegmatite and Pennock Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.

