Generated Record Gross Merchandise Value of $1.4 Billion in 2018 and $466 Million in Q4 2018

Continued to Capture Share in Online Personal Luxury Goods Market with Platform GMV Up 56% in 2018 Growing More Than Twice as Fast as the Overall Online Industry and Up 51% in Q4 2018

Q4 2018 Revenue Grew 55% with Platform Services Revenue Up 68% in Q4 2018

Active Consumers Up 45% and Number of Orders Increased 58% in Q4 2018

Expands Partnership with JD.com to Complete Its "Premier Gateway to China" for Luxury Brands

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"By all measures, 2018 was a blockbuster year for Farfetch," said José Neves, Farfetch Founder, CEO and Co-Chair. "We continued to lead the online personal luxury goods market, growing GMV 55% for the year more than twice as fast as the industry."

"We also exited our first decade as a company with an incredible foundation for realizing our platform vision globally, including in China, with the announced acquisition of Toplife solidifying Farfetch as the Premier Luxury Gateway to China."

"Over the next ten years, the luxury industry is expected to grow to an estimated $500 billion, and online sales will potentially grow to represent an incremental $100 billion opportunity. Farfetch is uniquely positioned to capture the lion's share of this opportunity."

Elliot Jordan, CFO of Farfetch said, "I am thrilled with our record GMV performance and the growth of Farfetch during 2018, which exceeded expectations. Our increasing scale has enabled us to leverage our efficiencies and lean into our customer proposition with new initiatives such as our Access loyalty program, to boost the lifetime value of our customers and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Consolidated Financial Summary and Key Operating Metrics (in thousands, except as otherwise noted):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") 310,718 466,490 909,826 1,407,698 Revenue 126,482 195,533 385,966 602,384 Adjusted Revenue 102,486 170,089 311,784 504,590 Adjusted EBITDA (23,409 (14,575 (58,079 (95,960 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (22.8%) (8.6%) (18.6%) (19.0%) Loss After Tax (54,816 (9,912 (112,275 (155,575 Platform: Platform GMV 306,954 462,176 894,392 1,392,104 Platform Services Revenue 98,722 165,775 296,350 488,995 Platform Gross Profit 62,829 92,632 196,581 291,706 Platform Order Contribution 39,574 58,698 127,379 194,411 Platform Order Contribution Margin 40.1% 35.4% 43.0% 39.8% Farfetch Marketplace: Active Consumers 935.8 1,353.4 935.8 1,353.4 Number of Orders 600.1 945.2 1,881.0 2,913.0 Average Order Value ("AOV") (actual) 670.4 637.3 620.0 618.6

Recent Business Highlights

The Farfetch Marketplace continued to increase its share in the online personal luxury market, and all three geographic regions Americas, EMEA and APAC exceeded 50% GMV growth in 2018

Entered into an agreement to acquire and integrate JD.com's Toplife into Farfetch's China platform, gaining Level 1 access on the JD.com app, which combined with Farfetch's site, app, WeChat stores, CuriosityChina, and logistics solutions is set to provide luxury brands a full suite of solutions for accessing the Chinese market

Completed the acquisition of premier sneaker and streetwear marketplace, Stadium Goods, in January 2019, expanding Farfetch's offering in the fast-growing $70 billion premium sportswear market

Farfetch Black White Solutions launched six new brand sites in fourth quarter 2018 and ended the year with 17 clients. Recent launches include two LVMH brands, JW Anderson and Emilio Pucci. Also entered a strategic partnership with Harrods, the world's most famous department store, to create a state-of-the-art global e-commerce destination for their customers and provide related services

Initiated the global rollout of Access , Farfetch's customer loyalty initiative designed to reward frequent and increased spend with benefits ranging from early and exclusive access to various events and sales, free shipping, extended returns, a personal stylist and Fashion Concierge, among others

, Farfetch's customer loyalty initiative designed to reward frequent and increased spend with benefits ranging from early and exclusive access to various events and sales, free shipping, extended returns, a personal stylist and Fashion Concierge, among others Added breadth and depth to our Marketplace offering with the addition of new sellers including luxury brands, Giuseppe Zanotti, Acne, and Altuzarra. Also expanded department store partnerships with the launches of Rubaiyat, a premier luxury fashion retailer in Saudi Arabia, and Tryano, a specialized concept department store in United Arab Emirates

Collaborated with Balenciaga to launch an exclusive capsule collection on Farfetch.com, and teamed up with Ermenegildo Zegna to launch its Ermenegildo Zegna XXX capsule collection in the U.S.

Enhanced Fulfilment by Farfetch capabilities in Europe with addition of a fourth fully scalable warehouse in Rome, Italy

Expanded Browns CEO, Holli Rogers' role to also oversee Farfetch's fashion strategy as the company's Chief Fashion Officer

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Summary

Gross Merchandise Value and Platform GMV

GMV increased by $155.8 million from $310.7 million in fourth quarter 2017 to $466.5 million in fourth quarter 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 50.1%. Platform GMV increased by $155.2 million from $307.0 million to $462.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 50.6%.

The increases in GMV and Platform GMV were primarily driven by a 57.5% increase in Number of Orders from 600,100 in fourth quarter 2017 to 945,200 in fourth quarter 2018, which primarily resulted from a 44.6% growth in Active Consumers to 1.4 million, and an increase in transactions per Active Consumer as we saw strong demand from consumers across our global markets. These factors were partially offset by the 4.9% decrease in AOV from $670.4 to $637.3, which mainly reflects the foreign currency translation impact of the U.S. dollar appreciation over the past year, as well as increased investments in our customers, which resulted in a lower level of fulfilment revenue relative to Platform GMV.

Revenue

Revenue increased by $69.1 million year-over-year from $126.5 million in fourth quarter 2017 to $195.5 million in fourth quarter 2018, representing growth of 54.6%. The increase was primarily driven by higher platform services revenue. Platform services revenue increased by $67.1 million or 67.9% year-over-year, reflecting increased Platform GMV, with higher growth in first-party as compared to third-party GMV. Third-Party Take Rate remained relatively flat year-over-year.

Revenue by type of good or service (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Platform services revenue 98,722 165,775 296,350 488,995 Platform fulfilment revenue 23,996 25,444 74,182 97,794 In-store revenue 3,764 4,314 15,434 15,595 Revenue 126,482 195,533 385,966 602,384

Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

Cost of revenue increased by $39.6 million, or 64.1% year-over-year from $61.8 million in fourth quarter 2017 to $101.3 million in fourth quarter 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the increases in cost of goods associated with first-party sales, as well as the delivery, packaging and transaction processing expenditures incurred as a result of an increased Number of Orders in fourth quarter 2018 as compared to the prior year period.

Our gross profit margin decreased from 51.2% in fourth quarter 2017 to 48.2% in fourth quarter 2018 primarily due to lower fulfillment revenue per order, on average, as Marketplace cost efficiencies were offset by investments in customer initiatives, including our loyalty program. Additional factors impacting gross profit margin include an increased mix of first-party sales, which have a different gross margin profile than our third-party business; and the impact of retail pricing, particularly on first-party gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses by type (in thousands):

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Demand generation expense 23,255 33,934 69,202 97,295 Technology expense 12,148 18,159 31,611 68,224 Depreciation and amortization 3,029 7,185 10,980 23,537 Share based payments 7,715 2,821 21,486 53,819 General and administrative 52,861 56,679 165,981 228,891 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 99,008 118,778 299,260 471,766

Fourth quarter 2018 demand generation expense increased 45.9% year-over-year to $33.9 million in fourth quarter 2018, or 20.5% of platform services revenue, representing a year-over-year improvement of 309 bps, which primarily resulted from performance marketing efficiencies in driving Platform GMV growth. These efficiencies partially offset the gross profit margin impact on Platform Order Contribution Margin which decreased 468 bps from 40.1% in fourth quarter 2017 to 35.4% in fourth quarter 2018.

Technology expense, which is primarily related to research and development and operations of our Marketplace features and services, increased by $6.0 million, or 49.5%, in fourth quarter 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, which was primarily driven by a 54.7% increase in technology staff headcount and higher software and infrastructure expenses to support the continued growth of the business.

General and administrative expense increased by $3.8 million, or 7.2%, in fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. General and administrative costs as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue decreased from 51.6% in fourth quarter 2017 to 33.3% in fourth quarter 2018, reflecting improved efficiency of corporate and platform service costs, as well as a reduction of accrued employee compensation expense.

Share based payments decreased by $4.9 million, or 63.4%, in fourth quarter 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, primarily due to the fair value re-measurement of our cash-settled share based payment awards and provision for employment related taxes on share based payment awards.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was ($14.6) million for fourth quarter 2018, improving by $8.8 million, or 37.7%, compared to the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved from (22.8%) in fourth quarter 2017 to (8.6%) in the same period of 2018, reflecting benefits from our prior period investments to support our growth as well as improved efficiencies in selling, general and administrative expenses, which have grown at a slower rate than Adjusted Revenue.

Loss After Tax

Loss after tax decreased by $44.9 million, or 81.9% year-over-year in fourth quarter 2018 to $9.9 million. This was driven by a year-over-year decrease in the operating loss from $34.3 million to $24.6 million combined with unrealized foreign exchange gains from the revaluation of our receivables and payables in fourth quarter 2018.

Outlook

The following forward-looking statement reflects Farfetch's expectations as of February 28, 2019 based on the performance of the Marketplace through the initial first quarter 2019 period:

For the first quarter of 2019, Platform GMV is expected to grow approximately 40% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately (22%) (24%), prior to any benefit from the adoption of IFRS 16 which became effective on January 1, 2019.

For full year 2019, Platform GMV is expected to grow approximately 40%. The company expects to continue to make investments to grow the business, including for its recent acquisitions, while also leveraging costs, and estimates full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately (18%) (19%), prior to any benefit from the adoption of IFRS 16.

Conference Call Information

Farfetch will host a conference call today, February 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results as well as forward-looking information about Farfetch's business. Listeners may access the live conference call via audio webcast at http://farfetchinvestors.com, where listeners can also access Farfetch's earnings press release and slide presentation. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website for 30 days.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended December 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2017 2018 Revenue 126,482 195,533 Cost of revenue (61,753 (101,336 Gross profit 64,729 94,197 Selling, general and administrative expenses (99,008 (118,778 Share of profits of associates 8 15 Operating loss (34,271 (24,566 Net finance (cost)/ income (20,171 14,915 Loss before tax (54,442 (9,651 Income tax expense (374 (261 Loss after tax (54,816 (9,912 Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted (0.23 (0.03 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 241,527,626 299,495,657

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the three months ended December 31 (in thousands) 2017 2018 Loss for the period (54,816 (9,912 Other comprehensive income/(expense): Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 5,607 (7,305 Gains on cash flow hedges 436 Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax 5,607 (6,869 Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to equity holders

of the parent, net of tax (49,209 (16,781

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of operations for the twelve months ended December 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2017 2018 Revenue 385,966 602,384 Cost of revenue (181,200 (303,934 Gross profit 204,766 298,450 Selling, general and administrative expenses (299,260 (471,766 Share of profits of associates 31 33 Operating loss (94,463 (173,283 Net finance (cost)/ income (17,642 19,866 Loss before tax (112,105 (153,417 Income tax expense (170 (2,158 Loss after tax (112,275 (155,575 Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted (0.50 (0.59 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 223,465,734 264,432,214

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the twelve months ended December 31 (in thousands) 2017 2018 Loss for the period (112,275 (155,575 Other comprehensive income/(expense): Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated statement of operations (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 33,504 (24,142 Gains on cash flow hedges 436 Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax 33,504 (23,706 Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to equity holders

of the parent, net of tax (78,771 (179,281

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables 9,193 10,458 Intangible assets 74,041 103,345 Property, plant and equipment 26,696 37,528 Investments 278 566 Investments in associates 58 86 Total non-current assets 110,266 151,983 Current assets Inventories 50,610 60,954 Trade and other receivables 18,180 93,670 Cash and cash equivalents 384,002 1,044,786 Total current assets 452,792 1,199,410 Total assets 563,058 1,351,393 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 9,298 11,994 Share premium 677,674 772,300 Merger reserve 783,529 Foreign exchange reserve 633 (23,509 Other reserves 38,475 67,474 Accumulated losses (329,177 (483,357 Total equity 396,903 1,128,431 Non-current liabilities Provisions 5,142 13,462 Other liabilities 5,123 15,342 Total non-current liabilities 10,265 28,804 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 136,744 194,158 Other liabilities 19,146 Total current liabilities 155,890 194,158 Total liabilities 166,155 222,962 Total equity and liabilities 563,058 1,351,393

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the twelve months ended December 31 (in thousands) 2017 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (112,105 (153,417 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,648 7,338 Amortization 7,332 16,199 Non-cash employee benefits expense share based payments 16,578 53,819 Net loss on sale of non-current assets 42 1,028 Share of profits of associates (35 (33 Net finance income (1,261 (19,866 Net exchange differences 12,196 7,621 Changes in fair value of derivatives 44 (506 Changes in working capital Increase in receivables (598 (72,151 Increase in inventories (35,163 (10,345 Increase in payables 47,406 57,432 Changes in other assets and liabilities Increase in non-current receivables (3,826 (1,265 Increase in other liabilities 7,365 Increase in provisions (701 Interest paid (591 (536 Income taxes paid (352 (822 Net cash outflow from operating activities (59,320 (116,205 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 195 Payments for property, plant and equipment (12,616 (21,137 Payments for intangible assets (18,997 (50,978 Interest received 2,833 8,865 Payment for equity investments (278 (288 Net cash outflow from investing activities (28,863 (63,538 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares, net of issue costs 322,097 859,526 Repayment of loan notes (21,955 Net cash inflow from financing activities 300,142 859,526 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 211,959 679,783 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 150,032 384,002 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 22,011 (18,999 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 384,002 1,044,786

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (in thousands) Share

capital Share

premium Merger

reserve Foreign

exchange

reserve Other

reserves Accumulated

losses Equity

attributable

to the

parent Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity Balance at January 1, 2017 7,844 340,988 (32,871 19,857 (216,901 118,917 (1 118,916 Changes in equity Issue of share capital, net of

transaction costs 1,454 336,686 2,161 340,301 340,301 Total comprehensive income/ (loss) 33,504 (112,275 (78,771 (78,771 Share based payment equity

settled 16,457 16,457 16,457 Transactions with non-controlling

interests (1 (1 1 0 Balance at December 31, 2017 9,298 677,674 633 38,475 (329,177 396,903 396,903 Balance at January 1, 2018 9,298 677,674 633 38,475 (329,177 396,903 396,903 Changes in equity Capital reorganization 652 (677,674 783,529 106,507 106,507 Issue of share capital, net of

transaction costs 2,044 772,300 774,344 774,344 Total comprehensive loss (24,142 436 (155,575 (179,281 (179,281 Share based payment equity

settled 28,563 1,395 29,958 29,958 Balance at December 31, 2018 11,994 772,300 783,529 (23,509 67,474 (483,357 1,128,431 1,128,431

Farfetch Limited Supplemental Metrics 2017 2017 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year (in thousands, unless stated otherwise) Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") 176,701 217,806 204,601 310,718 909,826 Revenue 79,425 93,146 86,913 126,482 385,966 Fulfilment Revenue 16,128 17,632 16,426 23,996 74,182 Adjusted Revenue 63,297 75,514 70,487 102,486 311,784 In-Store Revenue 3,715 3,616 4,339 3,764 15,434 Demand Generation Expense (12,429 (16,694 (16,824 (23,255 (69,202 Technology Expense (5,078 (6,050 (8,335 (12,148 (31,611 Share Based Payments (3,770 (4,752 (5,249 (7,715 (21,486 Depreciation and Amortization (2,313 (2,706 (2,932 (3,029 (10,980 General and Administrative (29,537 (42,433 (41,150 (52,861 (165,981 Adjusted EBITDA (4,190 (9,860 (20,620 (23,409 (58,079 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (6.6%) (13.1%) (29.3%) (22.8%) (18.6%) Platform: Platform GMV 172,985 214,190 200,263 306,954 894,392 Platform Services Revenue 59,582 71,898 66,148 98,722 296,350 Platform Gross Profit 40,759 49,735 43,258 62,829 196,581 Platform Order Contribution 28,330 33,041 26,434 39,574 127,379 Platform Order Contribution Margin 47.5% 46.0% 40.0% 40.1% 43.0% Farfetch Marketplace: Active Consumers 728.2 796.3 854.7 935.8 935.8 Number of Orders 385.0 468.2 427.7 600.1 1,881.0 Average Order Value (actual) 581.2 600.4 605.2 670.4 620.0

Farfetch Limited Supplemental Metrics 2018 2018 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year (in thousands, unless stated otherwise) Consolidated Group: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") 292,692 338,543 309,973 466,490 1,407,698 Revenue1 125,617 146,693 134,541 195,533 602,384 Fulfilment Revenue 22,535 28,016 21,799 25,444 97,794 Adjusted Revenue1 103,082 118,677 112,742 170,089 504,590 In-Store Revenue 4,021 3,170 4,090 4,314 15,595 Demand Generation Expense (19,363 (21,895 (22,103 (33,934 (97,295 Technology Expense (13,896 (17,135 (19,034 (18,159 (68,224 Share Based Payments (6,567 (5,956 (38,475 (2,821 (53,819 Depreciation and Amortization (4,875 (5,463 (6,014 (7,185 (23,537 General and Administrative (51,571 (62,080 (58,561 (56,679 (228,891 Adjusted EBITDA (23,657 (25,417 (32,311 (14,575 (95,960 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (22.9%) (21.4%) (28.7%) (8.6%) (19.0%) Platform: Platform GMV 288,671 335,373 305,884 462,176 1,392,104 Platform Services Revenue1 99,061 115,507 108,652 165,775 488,995 Platform Gross Profit 59,365 74,222 65,487 92,632 291,706 Platform Order Contribution 40,002 52,327 43,384 58,698 194,411 Platform Order Contribution Margin1 40.4% 45.3% 39.9% 35.4% 39.8% Farfetch Marketplace: Active Consumers 1,017.8 1,118.0 1,216.8 1,353.4 1,353.4 Number of Orders 578.3 727.0 662.5 945.2 2,913.0 Average Order Value (actual) 647.1 602.4 584.6 637.3 618.6 1 See "Consolidated statement of operations classification" below for an explanation regarding changes to the previously reported metrics the first three quarters of 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Consolidated Statement of Operations Reclassification

We have revised previously reported revenues and cost of revenues for each of the first three quarters of 2018 to reflect certain sales originally reported on a third party basis (i.e. net revenue presentation), as being on a first party basis (i.e. gross revenue presentation). These revisions had no impact on gross profit or loss after tax in those periods, and had no impact on any of our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position, changes in equity or cash flows during 2018. The Group has determined that these revisions are immaterial to the previously reported financial information, and there is no impact on any previously issued annual financial statements. There was no impact to other prior periods.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics

This release includes certain financial measures and metrics not based on IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Platform Services Revenue, Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution, and Platform Order Contribution Margin, as well as operating metrics, including GMV, Platform GMV, Active Consumers, Number of Orders and Average Order Value.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Platform Services Revenue, Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution, and Platform Order Contribution Margin

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives; and

to evaluate our capacity to fund capital expenditures and expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Platform Services Revenue, Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Platform Services Revenue, Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance, and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Management believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-IFRS financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Many investors are interested in understanding the performance of our business by comparing our results from ongoing operations period over period and would ordinarily add back non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and items that are not part of normal day-to-day operations of our business. By providing these non-IFRS financial measures, together with reconciliations to IFRS, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Items excluded from these non-IFRS measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue and Platform Services Revenue have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for loss after tax, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

such measures do not reflect revenue related to fulfilment, which is necessary to the operation of our business;

such measures do not reflect our expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect our share based payments, income tax (credit)/expense or the amounts necessary to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any costs for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue and Platform Services Revenue should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business and are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the non-IFRS financial measures we use may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies, and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, not all companies or analysts may calculate similarly titled measures in the same manner. We compensative for these limitation by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using these non-IFRS measures only as supplemental measures.

Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. We believe that Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Platform Gross Profit, Platform Order Contribution and Platform Order Contribution Margin are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.

Farfetch reports under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Farfetch provides earnings guidance on a non-IFRS basis and does not provide earnings guidance on an IFRS basis. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in the fair value of cash-settled share based payment liabilities; foreign exchange gains/(losses) and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are included in the accompanying tables.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is loss after tax:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2017 2017 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full year Loss after tax (9,333 (19,947 (28,179 (54,816 (112,275 Net finance costs/(income) (1,085 (605 (839 20,171 17,642 Income tax expense/(credit) 152 (581 225 374 170 Depreciation and amortization 2,313 2,706 2,932 3,029 10,980 Share based payments(a) 3,770 4,752 5,249 7,715 21,486 Other items(b) 3,823 126 3,949 Share of results of associates (7 (8 (8 (8 (31 Adjusted EBITDA (4,190 (9,860 (20,620 (23,409 (58,079

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2018 2018 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full year Loss after tax (50,727 (17,681 (77,255 (9,912 (155,575 Net finance costs/(income) 15,101 (19,319 (733 (14,915 (19,866 Income tax expense/(credit) 527 187 1,183 261 2,158 Depreciation and amortization 4,875 5,463 6,014 7,185 23,537 Share based payments(a) 6,567 5,956 38,475 2,821 53,819 Other items Share of results of associates (23 5 (15 (33 Adjusted EBITDA (23,657 (25,417 (32,311 (14,575 (95,960

(a) Represents share based payment expense. (b) Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-

cash, including fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration of $3.3 million in second

quarter 2017 and legal fees directly related to acquisitions of $0.1 million in fourth quarter 2017,

all of which are included within the general and administrative component of selling, general and

administrative expenses. There were no other such items in 2018.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Revenue and Platform Services Revenue to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2017 2017 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full year Revenue 79,425 93,146 86,913 126,482 385,966 Less: Platform Fulfilment Revenue (16,128 (17,632 (16,426 (23,996 (74,182 Adjusted Revenue 63,297 75,514 70,487 102,486 311,784 Less: In-Store Revenue (3,715 (3,616 (4,339 (3,764 (15,434 Platform Services Revenue (a) 59,582 71,898 66,148 98,722 296,350

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2018 2018 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full year Revenue 125,617 146,693 134,541 195,533 602,384 Less: Platform Fulfilment Revenue (22,535 (28,016 (21,799 (25,444 (97,794 Adjusted Revenue 103,082 118,677 112,742 170,089 504,590 Less: In-Store Revenue (4,021 (3,170 (4,090 (4,314 (15,595 Platform Services Revenue (a) 99,061 115,507 108,652 165,775 488,995

The following table reconciles Platform Gross Profit and Platform Order Contribution to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is gross profit:

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2017 2017 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full year Gross profit 42,854 51,494 45,689 64,729 204,766 Less: In-Store Gross Profit(a) (2,095 (1,759 (2,431 (1,900 (8,185 Platform Gross Profit 40,759 49,735 43,258 62,829 196,581 Less: Demand generation expense (12,429 (16,694 (16,824 (23,255 (69,202 Platform Order Contribution 28,330 33,041 26,434 39,574 127,379

(in thousands, except as otherwise noted) 2018 2018 First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full year Gross profit 61,173 75,693 67,387 94,197 298,450 Less: In-Store Gross Profit(a) (1,808 (1,471 (1,900 (1,565 (6,744 Platform Gross Profit 59,365 74,222 65,487 92,632 291,706 Less: Demand generation expense (19,363 (21,895 (22,103 (33,934 (97,295 Platform Order Contribution 40,002 52,327 43,384 58,698 194,411 (a) In-Store Gross Profit is In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to In-Store Revenue

"Active Consumers" means active consumers on the Farfetch Marketplace. A consumer is deemed to be active if they made a purchase on the Farfetch Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancelations or returns. The number of Active Consumers is an indicator of our ability to attract and retain an increasingly large consumer base to our platform and of our ability to convert platform visits into sale orders.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means loss after taxes before net finance costs/(income), income tax (credit)/expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, other items (represents items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities) and share of results of associates. Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled metrics of others.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

"Adjusted Revenue" means revenue less Platform Fulfilment Revenue.

"Average Order Value" ("AOV") means the average value of all orders placed on the Farfetch Marketplace excluding value added taxes.

"Gross Merchandise Value" ("GMV") means the total dollar value of orders processed. GMV across our platform is inclusive of product value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us, although GMV and revenue are correlated.

"In-Store Revenue" means revenue generated in our Browns retail stores.

"Number of Orders" means the total number of consumer orders placed on the Farfetch Marketplace, gross of returns and net of cancellations, in a particular period. An order is counted on the day the consumer places the order. The Number of Orders represents an indicator of our ability to generate sales opportunities for luxury sellers through our Marketplace. Analyzed in the context of Active Consumers, the Number of Orders provides an indicator of our ability to attract recurring purchases on our platform and also, the effectiveness of our targeted advertising.

"Platform Fulfilment Revenue" means revenue from shipping and customs clearing services that we provide to our consumers, net of consumer promotional incentives, such as free shipping and promotional codes.

"Platform GMV" means GMV excluding In-Store Revenue.

"Platform Gross Profit" means gross profit excluding In-Store Gross Profit.

"Platform Order Contribution" means gross profit after deducting demand generation expense, which includes fees that we pay for our various marketing channels. Platform Order Contribution provides an indicator of our ability to extract consumer value from our demand generation expense, including the costs of retaining existing consumers and our ability to acquire new consumers.

"Platform Order Contribution Margin" means Platform Order Contribution calculated as a percentage of Platform Services Revenue.

"Platform Services Revenue" means Adjusted Revenue less In-Store Revenue. Platform Services Revenue is driven by our Platform GMV, including revenue from first-party sales, and commission from third-party sales. The revenue realized from first-party sales is equal to the GMV of such sales because we act as principal in these transactions, and thus related sales are not commission-based. Platform Services Revenue was also referred to as Adjusted Platform Revenue in previous filings with the SEC.

"Third-Party Take Rate" means Platform Services Revenue excluding revenue from first-party sales, as a percentage of GMV excluding GMV from first-party sales and Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Revenue from first-party sales, which is equal to GMV from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales on our platform of inventory purchased by us.

Certain figures in the release may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch.com Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,000 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Through its business units, which also include Store of The Future, Farfetch Black White Solutions, Browns, and Stadium Goods, Farfetch continues to invest in innovation and develop key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetch.com.

