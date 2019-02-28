SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Investment in Molson Coors Brewing Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - TAP

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Molson Coors Brewing Company ("Molson Coors" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAP) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, District of Colorado, and indexed under 19-cv-00514, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased publicly traded Molson Coors securities from February 14, 2017 through February 11, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of federal securities laws and pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Molson Coors securities between February 14, 2017, and February 11, 2019, you have until April 16, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (ii) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (iii) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 12, 2019, before the market opened, Molson Coors announced that its "previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 should be restated and no longer be relied upon."

That same day, the Company filed restated consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017 in the Company's annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 (the "2018 10-K").

On this news, Molson Coors' stock price fell $6.17 per share, or 9.44%, to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980