TUV Rheinland launches new certification for experts in the field of industrial cyber security

COLOGNE, Germany, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services today announced the launch of a new personnel certification program to address the demand for cybersecurity expertise in the complex and challenging operational technology (OT) and industrial security sector. The new Certified Operational Technology Cybersecurity Professional Program is being offered in response to the growing demand for specialists in industrial cybersecurity.

Nigel Stanley, Chief Technology Officer, Operational Technology and Industrial Cybersecurity at TUV Rheinland said, "As an engineer leading other engineers I see the huge value in an externally verified certification program to help me benchmark the expertise of my team." He added, "This part of the cybersecurity market is one of the most complex to deliver in, and anything that helps improve quality is beneficial. There are lots of emerging certifications in this sector but the TUV Rheinland approach focuses on the key requirements of safety and cybersecurity."

The Certified Operational Technology Cybersecurity Professional (TUV) certification program actively assesses candidates using a combination of a professional career review, interview and technical examination. Experts who meet the required standard will receive certification from TUV Rheinland. This allows them to use the title "Certified Operational Technology Cybersecurity Professional (TUV)". Certified experts are expected to continue their professional development and must undergo a new evaluation by TUV Rheinland every three years to retain their certification. It is expected that successful candidates will have access to discounted events, activities and other benefits as may be available from time to time.

More quality for the industry

In such a complex area of cybersecurity, a third-party verified certification program can help companies benchmark the expertise of their teams against the demands of industrial cybersecurity. "We can apply the many years of experience we have as a consulting provider of cybersecurity services for industrial companies. Adding a personnel certification program is the next step in our commitment to increase the quality and focus on industrial cybersecurity," says Frank Luzsicza, Executive Vice President for Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity at TUV Rheinland. "For us as one of the largest providers in the professional development market, the emerging topic of industrial cybersecurity is a perfect fit. We are pleased to be able to contribute to further professionalization in this market with the new certification program," adds Markus Dohm, Executive Vice President for Academy & Life Care at TUV Rheinland.

Certification requirements and costs

Candidates for the new certification program should have at least ten years of experience in cybersecurity, including five years in leadership roles. To prepare for the exam candidates are asked to create a structured case study. After a review, they will be invited to an online presentation and a technical question-and-answer session. The certification costs 350 Euro. Further information on the program can be found at www.tuv.com/en/otcybersecurityprofessional .

Cybersecurity and Personnel Certification at TUV Rheinland

For over 20 years, TUV Rheinland's Digital Transformation & Cybersecurity Business Stream has been helping companies from various industries, government agencies and public institutions to use innovative technologies securely. With nearly 1,000 consultants worldwide, our experts have a high level of industry knowledge about digital transformation and cybersecurity.

PersCert TUV is TUV Rheinland's independent personnel certification body with locations all over the world. It assess acquired and existing qualifications in accordance with the principles of the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17024 standard. The personnel certificates represent convincing proof of competence to make skills transparent.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is one of the world's leading independent testing service providers with 145 years of tradition. The Group employs more than 20,000 people around the globe. They generate an annual turnover of almost 2 billion euros. The independent experts stand for the quality and safety of people, technology and the environment in almost all areas of business and life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical systems, products and services, accompanies projects, processes and information security for companies. The experts train people in numerous professions and industries. TUV Rheinland has a global network of recognized laboratories, test centers and training centers at its disposal for this purpose. TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for greater sustainability and against corruption since 2006. Website: www.tuv.com