NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432) and Transatel (HQ: Paris, France, CEO: Jacques Bonifay), a global Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), jointly announced today that NTT Com has completed acquisition of majority stake in Transatel on February 28, 2019.

This transaction will allow NTT Com to drastically extend its Global IoT solution offerings. The combined synergies between Transatel's Worldwide data MVNO solutions and NTT Com's global network infrastructure, data center, cloud and IoT platform will bring to this alliance the ability to provide a unique value proposition to the market.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world's most advanced datacenter facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

About Transatel

As the leading European MVNE/A (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler/Aggregator), Transatel has, since its inception in 2000, launched over 180 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) and built a strong expertise in Machine-to-Machine connectivity. Since 2014 the company has offered an unparalleled cellular solution for global, multi-local data connectivity with eSIM capabilities for the IoT market, addressing the connected car, connected objects, and embedded connectivity markets.

