Ericsson Annual Report 2018 Published

Annual Report 2018 available for download

Printed version available for order

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report for 2018 is now available on the Ericsson web site. For more details, please visit Investor Relations section at: https://www.ericsson.com/investors/financial-reports

To download the annual report 2018: https://www.ericsson.com/assets/local/investors/documents/2018/ericsson-annual-report-2018-en.pdf

Printed copies of the Annual Report can be ordered by filling in the form on this page: www.ericsson.com/thecompany/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-reports

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on March 1, 2019.

