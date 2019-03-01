Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Consumer Marketing, Inc. and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. will, effective April 1, 2019, form a new company that will be a leader in the home appliance and air conditioner business in the digital era within the "Human Life" domain, upon which the Hitachi Group is focusing. The name of the new company and its representative are listed as below.Name of New Company: Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.In recent years, innovations that make better use of digital technologies have been rapidly advancing across the world, resulting in a series of new products and services. Along with this development, global trends that are intended to solve complex challenges in society, such as efforts to realize Society 5.0 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are also changing every day. Against this background, the diversification of the lifestyles of customers around the world is also accelerating.With a recognition of these changes in social structures, the new company, Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc., will offer products and services using digital technologies in the "Human Life" domain by leveraging its position, which is closest within the Hitachi Group to the everyday lives of customers. The new company will be a lifestyle solution company that improves customers' Quality of Life by reflecting its their diversifying lifestyles and offering products and services that resolve lifestyle issues.The new company will be formed through a merger of Hitachi Consumer Marketing, Inc., which has been involved in sales and services of home appliances and air conditioners, and Hitachi Appliances, Inc., which handles the design and manufacturing of home appliances and sales and services of air conditioners. Through the merger, the two companies will evolve into a business entity that can respond quickly to changes by combining their value chains from product planning through to design, manufacturing, sales and after-sales services, while simultaneously offering valuable products and services to customers.Along with the above development, the new company will ensure that its diverse human resources establish a vibrant and dynamic corporate culture, thereby bringing unprecedented value to customers' lifestyles based on fresh and innovative ideas.The name of the new company was decided by a vote in which over 10,000 employees worldwide. The name echoes the strong determination of the employees to provide solutions that support people's safety, security, and comfortable lives in the "Human Life" domain on a global basis.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.