Belmont Resources Inc.: Belmont Resumes Drilling at Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / ("Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont" or the "Company") (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible - CUSIP 080499403).

Jim Place, CEO/President reports the following news from Kibby. "After making significant alterations to their drill equipment on location; Harris Drilling of San Diego, California has re-commenced drilling on hole KB-4. Highly unusual weather conditions in the area including snow, freezing rain, and ice earlier in February; were also a cause for the delay in restarting hole KB-4."

Hole KB-4 has a targeted depth of 300 meters into the lakebed sediments. The hole targets a potential fault as interpreted from the geophysical survey data, which looks deep into the sub-surface layers. Geophysical and geological interpretation has indicated potential geothermal activity may have brought concentrations of dissolved minerals close to the surface. The drill hole KB-4 is in the center of the measured gravity low targeting the center of the anomaly on the interpreted fault.

Belmont expects that the drilling will proceed with no further delays.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

Belmont owns the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has currently earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project and has the right to increase this to 50% by expending an additional $300,000 on exploration and become the operator.

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

