Brexit Is a Hot Topic for Food & Beverage Sector, Says Science Group plc

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of food & beverage industry leaders tuned in to a webinar from Science Group company, Leatherhead Food Research, on 28 February for a briefing on the impact of Brexit on this critical market sector. The attendees represented a complete cross-section of the UK and European food & beverage industry, including large and small organisations, with particularly strong representation from operating managers who will be directly responsible for guiding their businesses through this substantive change.

The webinar, entitled "What does Brexit mean for the food and beverage industry?" addressed the timeline and potential implications for the industry from a hard or soft exit, and of a 'no deal' scenario. Leatherhead Food Research helped delegates unravel the impact of each scenario, the effect on retailers, manufacturers and ingredient suppliers and the challenges and opportunities for each.

The presentation also assessed the relationships between regulatory policy and regulatory delivery in a post-Brexit world and how enforcement approaches really matters. This was identified as one of the top concerns across organisations of all sizes. As Europe's leading membership-based regulatory advisor to the food & beverage industry, Leatherhead is uniquely positioned to assist its members navigate the Brexit challenge.

Other key questions from those attending reflected concerns around product labelling and recalls, along with clear direction on the opportunity to influence future policy and delivery regimes in the event of a transitional period.

The webinar was hosted by Dan Edwards, Group Managing Director of Science Group plc and Erica Sheward, VP of Business Development at Leatherhead Food Research. After the event, Erica stated: "We anticipated that there would be significant interest for the event as the topic is extremely impactful and we have a very strong membership base. Yet even we were pleasantly surprised and delighted at the number of registrations (700+) and attendees (370+), which demonstrates Leatherhead's leading position as a trusted and independent partner for insight and guidance on the big issues challenging many businesses in the food & beverage industry today."

The Leatherhead Food Research event was the second webinar focusing on Brexit run by Science Group plc. Nearly 300 people attended sister company TSG Consulting's European webinar "Brexit - staying compliant with REACH regulations" on 23 January. That webinar provided similar insights into the regulatory and commercial implications of Brexit for chemical companies, large and small.

Science Group continues to provide consulting and regulatory services to the science community, cross-industry, on the major topics of the day. With Brexit potentially just days away we are partnering with our members and others in the industry to ensure they are well-prepared.

Science Group plc

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) provides independent advisory and advanced product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. Our specialist companies, Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting, Leatherhead Food Research and TSG Consulting, collaborate closely with their clients in key vertical markets to deliver clear returns on technology and R&D investments. With more than 400 staff worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe and North America.

About Leatherhead Food Research

Leatherhead Food Research provides expertise and support to the global food and drink sector with practical solutions that cover all stages of a product's life cycle from consumer insight, ingredient innovation and sensory testing to food safety consultancy and global regulatory advice. Leatherhead operates a membership programme which represents a who's who of the global food and drinks industry. Supporting all members and clients, large or small, Leatherhead provides consultancy and advice as well as training, market news, published reports and bespoke projects. Alongside the Member support and project work, our world-renowned experts deliver cutting-edge research in areas that drive long term commercial benefit for the food and drink industry.

Leatherhead Research is a Science Group company. Science Group provides independent advisory and leading-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. It has 12 European and North American offices, two UK-based dedicated R&D innovation centres and more than 400 employees. Other Science Group companies include Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting and TSG Consulting.

