FLSmidth appoints two new members to its Group Executive Management

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Annette Terndrup, Head of Group Legal and Strategy, and Cori Petersen, Head of Group HR, will join FLSmidth's Group Executive Management (GEM) today.

"I am very pleased to welcome Cori Petersen and Annette Terndrup to our Group Executive Management. Their combined experience will support our ability to navigate increased business complexity and enhance our talent development," says Group CEO Thomas Schulz.

Annette Terndrup joined FLSmidth in 2004 as corporate counsel. In 2013, she was appointed Group General Counsel, and in 2016 her role was expanded to include Group Strategy and M&A.

Cori Petersen joined FLSmidth in 2016 as the leader of Human Resources for the United States. Shortly thereafter her role expanded to leader of HR for North America. In April 2018, she was appointed the role of Head of Group HR.

From 1 March 2019, FLSmidth's Group Executive Management consists of:

Thomas Schulz, Group CEO*,

Lars Vestergaard, Group CFO*,

Jan Kjaersgaard, Cement President,

Manfred Schaffer, Mining President and

Mikael Lindholm, Chief Digital Officer,

Annette Terndrup, Head of Group Legal and Strategy, and

Cori Petersen, Head of Group HR.

*) Registered with the Danish Business Authority

Download photos on www.flsmidth.com/en-gb/company/news/images (http://www.flsmidth.com/en-gb/company/news/images)

Media contact

Sofie Karen Lindberg

Senior Vice President,

Group Communications

Mobile: +45 3093 1877

skl@flsmidth.com (mailto:skl@flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18,8 billion. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth appoints two new members to its Group Executive Management (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2237027/881132.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire

