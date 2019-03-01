Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-01 / 10:25 *Press release* *PNE AG: Changes in management structure* Cuxhaven, March 1, 2019 - As part of the implementation of the scale-up strategy, PNE AG, a leading international project and solution provider, is going to adapt its management structure. Board member Kurt Stürken does not extend his contract, which will end in September 2019. He has been responsible for international development. In future, CEO Markus Lesser will be the head of international development. CFO Jörg Klowat will take over the management of the Shared Services division. The management level directly below the Board of Management, i.e. the divisional level, will be significantly strengthened. This is intended to advance the further rapid implementation of the "scale-up" strategy, with which PNE is developing into a Clean Energy Solution Provider, in the divisions. A first step towards strengthening the divisions has already been taken with the appointment of Dr. Rolf Bungart, who has been responsible for onshore project development in Germany since the beginning of the year. Further support at the divisional management level for project development in international markets and entry into new markets are planned for the short term. *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG Key word(s): Energy 2019-03-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 782759 2019-03-01

