Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Marble Point Loan Financing: Marble Point Loan Financing (MPLF) is a specialist closed-end fund that invests in leveraged loans directly and indirectly via collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) and loan accumulation facilities (LAFs) managed by Marble Point Credit Management (Marble Point). The experienced credit investment team employs a conservative, disciplined approach, seeking to achieve a low- to mid-teens percentage return on equity (ROE) over the long term. Performance has been mixed since MPLF's initial public offering (IPO) in February 2018, with its mark-to-market pricing approach directly reflecting recent market volatility. However, its underlying portfolio has been largely unaffected and cash flow generation remains strong, allowing the manager to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities.ISIN: GG00BF1Q4G54

