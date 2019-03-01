Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - ERM Power: At its H119 results, ERM Power sent a strong positive signal about the outlook for its Electricity Retail business, upgrading its medium-term gross margins per unit by c 10%. The c 30% dividend hike, the additional 3c/share special dividend and A$60m reserved for investments in growth also show the balance sheet and the cash flow are strong.ISIN: AU000000EPW7

