Den 27 november 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EQT Real Estate II, genom Stendörren Real Estate AB. Den 28 februari 2019 offentliggjorde Stendörren Real Estate AB ett pressmeddelande med utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) (STEF B, ISIN-kod SE0006543344, orderboks-ID 80255) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On November 27, 2018, the shares in Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public offer from EQT Real Estate II, through Stendörren Real Estate AB. On February 28, 2019, Stendörren Real Estate AB published a press release with information on the outcome of the public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) (STEF B, ISIN code SE0006543344, order book ID 80255) shall be removed with immediate effect. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Sara Hag eller Gustav Liljekvist på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sara Hag or Gustav Liljekvist, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdasq Stockholm AB