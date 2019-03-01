Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0060299063 Danske Andelskassers Bank Danske Andelskassers Bank is given observation status, because Spar Nord Bank A/S has decided to launch a conditional, voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank to acquire the entire share capital of Danske Andelskassers Bank. For further information, please see the announcement published by the Spar Nord Bank on 1 March 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=712241