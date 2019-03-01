Peninsula Announces £1 Million Charity Partnership With Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity

MANCHESTER, England, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-based global employment law consultancy, Peninsula, has today announced a three-year charity partnership with Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity. The new partnership will focus on Peninsula raising £1 million for the iMRI Scanner Appeal.

The iMRI Scanner Appeal aims to raise £4 million overall to purchase a new intra-operative MRI (iMRI) scanning suite that will revolutionise brain surgery at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Sadly, many young patients with complex brain tumours require multiple MRI scans, before, during and after surgery. These scans are in a separate room, in a different part of the building from the operating theatres.

The iMRI scanner will allow children to be scanned while still on the operating table in a safe, sterile environment. This will save time and in some circumstances, prevent further invasive surgery.

Peter Done, founder and Group Managing Director of Peninsula, said:

"We are delighted to announce Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity as our new charity partner. To raise the ambitious target of £1 million, our employees will engage in multiple fundraising activities throughout the partnership starting with the Great Manchester Run in May. The business will also be enabling employees to make payroll deductions to the hospital. All fundraising activities and payroll deductions will be matched pound for pound in corporate donations. This additional investment promotes one of the company's core beliefs, the importance of giving back to the local community through donations of time and financial support."

Prof. Stavros Stivaros, Head of Paediatric Neuroradiology at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, comments:

"This scanner will give us a state-of-the-art facility that will maximise children's treatment and touch the lives all of our young patients and their families.

"We're incredibly grateful to all the staff at Peninsula for making this commitment to the appeal. What they're doing for us - both in terms of the donations and helping raise the profile of the appeal - will mean the world to hospital staff, parents and families, and all the young people we treat."

Visit https://rmchcharity.org.uk/imri-appeal to find out more about the appeal and donate online.

Notes to Editors

About Peninsula

www.peninsulagrouplimited.com

Peninsula is one of the UK's premier companies, started in 1983 by Salfordian Peter Done with headquarters on the fringes of Manchester city centre. The company offers HR, employment law and health & safety support services to small and fast-growing businesses across the country, as well as tax and payroll advice, employee assistance programmes, and HR and health & safety training. Since its beginnings in Salford, Peninsula has now expanded into the furthest corners of the globe, operating in Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

For further information, please contact Jane Pearson on +44-0161-830-2400 / +44-07966112032 or Jane.Pearson@peninsula.uk.com

About Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity

www.rmchcharity.org.uk

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital treats more than 270,000 patients every year. They come from all over the North West of England and from other parts of the country for some highly specialist treatments.

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity provides resources to make a difficult time easier for children and their families who use the hospital.

Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity is part Manchester Foundation Trust Charity which is registered with the Charity Commission as Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Charity. Registered charity number 1049274.

Jane Pearson

Group PR Specialist UKI

t: +44-0161-830-2400

m: +44-07966112032

w:www.peninsulagrouplimited.com