WALLIX: WALLIX BECOMES THE NEW EUROPEAN CHALLENGER ON THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET FOR CYBERSECURITY

WALLIX, the European PAM[1] expert, opens their offices in Boston, Massachusetts, taking a new step in the implementation of their international development strategy announced in the "Ambition 21" Plan. The American team will present the "Bastion", WALLIX's flagship access security solution, from March 4th to 8th in San Francisco at the RSA Conference, which brings together international experts in cyber security.

Strong growth and an international turnover up 53% in 2018, WALLIX continues to expand their geographic reach to achieve their goal of covering 80% of the global market by 2021. A team of ten distributed between a commercial office in Boston, MA and a service center in Montreal, Canada is now operational across the entire North American territory. In support of the overseas sales team, the service team makes possible a 24/7 support offering, ensuring service continuity around the world.

WALLIX's PAM solution is the most efficient, simple, and cost-effective in terms of cost of ownership (TCO) in the market. Thanks to an easy user experience, WALLIX has positioned itself as one of the leaders in privilged access management for enterprises. By strengthening its presence in the United States, WALLIX will naturally address companies of all sizes, in particular those of medium size in the health, finance, industrial, and cloud sectors to assist in their digital transformation. By significantly accelerating the growth of their network of reseller and integrator partners, WALLIX now offers the North American market several solutions for the security and governance of privilged access and the protection of data, allowing organizations to approach with confidence the implementation of digital tools in compliance with the regulations in force. Through their European approach to management of sensitive and personal data management (GDPR Directive), WALLIX is the new alternative for North American companies wishing to strengthen their cybersecurity or develop their business activities in Europe and must comply with new regulations.

Today, more than 770 customers in more than 55 countries secure their access and data with WALLIX. Their solutions' ease of implementation and use are the keys to WALLIX's success, which is as responsive to the cybersecurity constraints of global multi-site groups as it is to medium-sized companies. Sales models (perpetual license or subscription) are scalable and adapted to the constraints of each organization, regardless of their sector of activity (health, finance, industry, retail, cloud service providers, or governmental organizations), their regulatory constraints, the management of their risks or the specificities of their domestic market.

By intensifying their international presence, WALLIX accelerates the momentum initiated in the "Ambition 21" plan to become a benchmark cybersecurity software publisher in the global market.

Visit WALLIX Booth #3225 at the RSA Conference March 4-8, 2019- Moscone Center - San Francisco USA.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

[1] Privileged Access Management

