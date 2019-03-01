Automotive Coatings Market to Expand at Impressive 6.28% CAGR During 2018-2026, Increasing Number of On-road Vehicles Bolsters Demand - TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global automotive coatings market has a highly fragmented vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recently published report. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of small- and large-scale companies in the market. Axalta Coatings, Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV, KCC Corporation are the top companies working in the global automotive coatings market.

Among the various business strategic alliances adopted by the players in the global automotive coatings market to stay ahead of competitors, mergers and acquisitions with smaller firms has paid off the most. The global automotive coatings market is expected to grow steadily due to the existence of medium-sized players who are collaborating with larger firms to receive better business opportunities. These players are highly investing in manufacturing various forms of automotive films to stay abreast with the propensities and latest trends of the market.

Request a Sample of Automotive Coatings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3568

According to experts from TMR, the global automotive coatings market stood at US$19.53 bn in 2017 and is expected to gain an impressive revenue by the end of 2026. Experts project this growth to occur at a promising 6.28% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Among the various products in this sector, growing demand for polyurethane is expected to boost the global automotive coatings market. This is because of their excellent resistant properties against abrasion and corrosion. Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a leading share in the global automotive coatings market in the coming years. This is attributed to a flourishing automotive industries in the region and also rapidly expanding automobile manufacturing hubs.

Growing Demand for Light Vehicles to Fuel Market Growth

Automotive coatings are a special type of coating which are used as a protection against ultraviolet rays and other mechanical abrasion. Such coatings exhibit superior properties in providing protection against harmful rays and normal road hazards. Automotive coatings are mostly applied on the surface of vehicles for improving vehicles' durability. These coatings are available in a wide range of aesthetic appeal and designs, which further enhances their adoption in heavy duty vehicles and passenger cars. All such benefits are believed to highly drive the global automotive coatings market.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=3568

Furthermore, a flourishing automotive industry worldwide coupled with rising demand for quality vehicle maintenance is also fueling the global automotive coatings market. Along with all these factors, growing working population coupled with owning personal vehicles, rising sales and production of automotive vehicles are also projected to propel the global automotive coatings market.

Strict Norms about VOC Emissions Hinder Market Growth

A few challenges hindering the growth of the global automotive coatings market are high use of solvent-borne automotive coatings, and risks associated with this use such as formation of ozone. Nonetheless, the persistent demand for the coatings thanks to their availability in various textures and colors for enhancing the esthetic appeal of vehicles is believed to help overcome these challenges in the near future.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=3568

The review is based on a market research report by TMR, titled, "Automotive Coatings Market (Product Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic; Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder, UV-cured; Coat - Clear Coat, Basecoat, Primer, E-coat; Application - Automotive OEM, Automotive Refinish) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026".

The segmentation of global automotive coatings market is based on:

Product Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)

Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder

UV-cured

Coat

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Primer

E-coat

Application

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Russia & CIS

& CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Iran

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Waterborne Coatings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-water-borne-coatings-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-water-borne-coatings-market.html Polyurea Coatings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyurea-coatings-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyurea-coatings-market.html Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com