dunnhumby and its shareholder Tesco plc are delighted to announce the appointment of Julie Woods-Moss as Chair of the company's Board of Directors from March 1st, 2019.

Julie is an Independent Director at Grosvenor Liverpool Ltd and a senior advisor at Agent3, a leading digital marketing and technology agency within the AIM listed Next15 Communications group. Julie's previous roles include President at Tata Communications where she was CMO, Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of the Nextgen Business, and President of Strategy, Marketing and Product at BT Global Services. She has also held senior positions at Liberty Media and IBM.

Dave Lewis, Tesco Chief Executive, said, "I am delighted that Julie is joining dunnhumby to chair its board of directors at an important time for the business. Julie's wide-ranging skills and experience will be of significant benefit to dunnhumby as it implements its strategic growth plan."

Julie Woods-Moss said, "I am excited to have the opportunity to support dunnhumby and its management team in the next phase of the company's development."

About dunnhumby Ltd. The world's first Customer Data Science platform

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multidimensional data dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, and L'Oréal. Visit www.dunnhumby.com to find out more.

