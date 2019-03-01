Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, March 1
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 1 March 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|Name of scheme:
|No programme - General Purpose
|Period of return:
|From:
|4 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|9,892,135
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|9,892,135
|Name of contact:
|Paul Griggs
For Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3753 1000