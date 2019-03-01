LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced that 13 data abstracts, including seven oral presentations across atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic hand eczema, psoriasis and actinic keratosis will be presented during the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., starting today.

"We are motivated by the potential of the findings being presented at AAD this year, for example within atopic dermatitis, where our data show that the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD with tralokinumab led to reduced Staphylococcus aureus skin colonization and inflammatory biomarkers, as well as a clear improvement in clinical symptoms," said Kim Domela Kjøller, EVP of Global R&D at LEO Pharma A/S. "In plaque psoriasis, further data from our comprehensive clinical trial program for calcipotriene/betamethasone dipropionate foam demonstrate efficacy in reducing disease severity in adults and extend our understanding of its safety in adolescents. We are proud to be advancing the science in atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and other skin diseases for the ultimate good of patients globally."

E-posters will be accessible online starting at 7 a.m. EST today. Meeting attendees may also visit the e-poster viewing stations in the AAD Connection, located in Hall D in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, during regular exhibit hours. Oral presentations will take place in Hall D according to the posted schedule.

