The European Investment Trust Plc - Change of Adviser
London, March 1
The European Investment Trust plc
Change of Adviser
The Board of The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
1 March 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Kenneth Greig
Tel: 0131 270 3800
Peel Hunt LLP
Luke Simpson / Liz Yong (Corporate Broking)
Mark Thompson (Sales)
Tel: 020 7418 8900
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP