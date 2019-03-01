sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.03.2019 | 13:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Change of Adviser

The European Investment Trust Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

London, March 1

The European Investment Trust plc

Change of Adviser

The Board of The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

1 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Kenneth Greig
Tel: 0131 270 3800

Peel Hunt LLP
Luke Simpson / Liz Yong (Corporate Broking)
Mark Thompson (Sales)
Tel: 020 7418 8900

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire