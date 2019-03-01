The European Investment Trust plc

Change of Adviser

The Board of The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

1 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:



Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Kenneth Greig

Tel: 0131 270 3800

Peel Hunt LLP

Luke Simpson / Liz Yong (Corporate Broking)

Mark Thompson (Sales)

Tel: 020 7418 8900

The Company's registered office address is:



Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP