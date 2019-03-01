XCMG Exports First Order of XSL7/350 Water-air Deep Well Drilling Rig to Russia

XUZHOU, China, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG is delivering the first order of the XSL7/350 water-air deep well drilling rig to Russia, following the sendoff of the first truck-mounted 3,000-meter deep well drilling rig from Shandong, China.

The XSL7/350 boasts a humanized design, high-level of maneuverability and high-level of endurance. By offering the options of slurry and aerodynamic forces, the model can adapt to well drilling in different geological environments, which significantly improves the rig's deploy-ability.

The design was created following a comprehensive review of clients' construction requirements by XCMG Foundation technicians who offered multiple uniquely designed solutions.

"As a leader of the Chinese construction machinery industry, XCMG Foundation has promoted the development of several core technologies, including reverse circulation drilling, adjustable power heads, automatic loading and unloading of drill pipes as well as adaptive drilling pressure systems, creating an industry standard to lead systematic and sustainable development at scale," noted Qinghua Kong from XCMG, "meanwhile XCMG provides a one-stop solution with a full set of comprehensive construction method solutions."

XCMG's deep well drilling rig sector has experienced a robust expansion in the past two years, achieving year-on-year sales growth of 182 percent in 2018.

Last year, XCMG delivered 17 water well drilling rigs to the Nobao Group's ground source heat pump (GSHP) project in Qinhuangdao, China, the biggest order of water well drilling rigs in China to date. The XSL7/350 deep well drilling rig has also been sold and exported to Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia and other regions through XCMG's e-commerce platform.

In January 2019, XCMG Foundation held the first drilling rig trade fair in Shandong, China to showcase the company's "Advanced and Endurable" products to international buyers.

The water well drilling rig was created with a wide array of application and construction scenarios in mind, including agricultural irrigation, small-scale piling, foundation treatment, dewatering and ground source air-conditioning.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 75 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

