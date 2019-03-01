Media Press Group has acquired Plurimedia from Hachette Filipacchi Presse, a subsidiary of Lagardère Active. Media press Group and Plurimedia are teaming up in a major consolidation deal for the sector.

A leader in France, Plurimedia is a provider of TV metadata and editorial services, specialized in TV, cinema, lifestyle and entertainment.

Media Press Group is the leading TV metadata player in Europe. With offices in 14 countries, Media Press Group provides IT solutions as well as extensive editorial services in 28 languages.

Media Press' Plurimedia acquisition is welcome news for Plurimedia's print and digital platform customers who can now benefit from Media Press' extensive experience, reliable services, broader product portfolio as well as innovative technologies such as Media Press' proprietary, real-time, cloud-based metadata management solution, TvManand the advanced media production and CMS solution, Hubert

Media Press founder and chairman Kris Cechnicki said, "In today's ever changing TV and entertainment industry, Media Press Group provides crucial resources for an integrated TV user experience. By integrating Plurimedia into the Media Press Group family, our clients and partners will benefit from a pan-European, unified content and services offering."

ABOUT MEDIA PRESS GROUP

Media Press has more than 30 years of experience in the metadata industry and specializes in the provision of deep, localized coverage of TV and Radio metadata. Its 550 co-employees, located in 20 offices across 14 countries support 700 clients, and currently curate over 5,300 TV and Radio channels and 33,000 print and digital pages/month. The company has over 10 Mio. images in its database and supports the print circulation of 80 Mio. editions every month in almost 300 unique media brands and to over 100 Mio. households.

Media Press's clients include, among others, Liberty Global, Sky, Bauer Media Group, Aller Media, Funke Mediengruppe, Bertelsmann, Swisscom, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Media Press Group and Plurimedia are both founder members of The European Metadata Group (https://theeuropeanmetadatagroup.com/). TEMDG brings industry suppliers of TV and radio metadata together to set the best standards for print, online and mobile users.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005238/en/

Contacts:

christian.topper@media-press.tv

Phone: +48 664 991812