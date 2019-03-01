Haag-Streit Academy Host a Successful 'Gold Standard' Perimetry Course

HARLOW, England, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit Academy hosted its first 'Gold Standard' Perimetry Course on 26thFebruary 2019. The education event, held at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, London, was extremely successful, with 16 delegates travelling to London from across the UK.

The 'Gold Standard' Perimetry Course provided attendees with expert advice and a detailed overview of how to get the most out of their perimeter. The day included lectures and demonstrations delivered by perimetry specialist Prof. Fiona Rowe, Professor in Orthoptics & Health Services at the University of Liverpool.

Professor Rowe covered topics including; system & test set-up, static & kinetic examination, test evaluation cluster and polar & trend analysis. Other members of the faculty delivered a series of talks on the practicalities of using the Haag-Streit Octopus 900, the true successor to the Goldmann perimeter. They shared practical advice on how to use the instrument to achieve superior results in both kinetic and static perimetry.

In addition, delegates participated in hands-on sessions and test simulations facilitated by the Haag-Streit Academy team. These practical workshops proved extremely popular, allowing attendees the opportunity to gain experience using the state-of-the-art Octopus 900 perimetry system. The one day programme offered 6 CPD points.

Delegate feedback for the course was excellent and all attendees received a copy of the '7th Edition Visual Field Digest - A guide to perimetry and the Octopus perimeter'.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "I was delighted with the success of the first 'Gold Standard' Perimetry Course. Professor Fiona Rowe's lectures were an invaluable part of the education programme and during the hands-on sessions she was able to provide delegates with some great insights and tips, drawn from over 30 years of perimetry experience."

The next 'Gold Standard' Perimetry course is due to take place on 10thSeptember 2019 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Leeds. For further information or to book your place, please visit https://hsuk.co/goldstandardperimetry