Frost & Sullivan's Webinar Explores Growth Opportunities and Trends in the Connected Car Market

User Experience to Get More Personalized and Contextual, Says Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, "Connected Car Outlook-Growth Opportunities, Technology, and Trends," on Thursday, 7 March, at 3 p.m. CET. The webinar will offer Frost & Sullivan's expert insight from Krishna Jayaraman, Program Manager, and Niranjan Manohar, Research Manager, Mobility Team at Frost & Sullivan. The webinar will also feature expert commentary from Raj Paul, Regional Industry Business Leader, Automotive Americas, at Microsoft.

The global connected car market is at a dynamic junction with several interesting offerings like intelligent digital assistants, in-vehicle commerce marketplace and on-demand features gaining traction in the market.

"Automotive OEMs, suppliers and technology companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google are working together to create next-generation experiences that will be an extension of your smart home and be ready for the autonomous future as well," said Manohar.

Join us to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the trends impacting the global connected car market across all key areas such as navigation, infotainment, telematics services, I/O HMI systems, connected location-based services and IOT offerings. Frost & Sullivan will provide a detailed overview of what transpired in 2018 across these key areas and our expectations for 2019.

The briefing will also provide an assessment of regional market trends across Europe, North America and China. Our focus will be on outlining the opportunities across the regions for key product segments.

Key Questions the Webinar Will Answer:

What were the key product and technology trends that OEMs adopted in 2018?

What is the status of the different features offered by OEMs? What are the uptake rates and comparative analyses of OEMs offering these features across different regions?

What are the new innovations emerging from a business model perspective in the connected car space, e.g., data monetization?

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion